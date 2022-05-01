HDFC raises Retail Prime Lending Rate by 5 basis points

HDFC on Sunday increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing Loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked by 5 basis points with effect from May 01, 2022. The rate change will be effective only for existing customers.

However, for new customers, the rates will remain unchanged. The rate for new customers for up to Rs 30 lakh will be 6.80 whereas for above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh will be 7.05. The rate for above Rs 75 lakh is 7.15.

The RPLR for new women customers for up to Rs 30 lakh, Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, and above Rs 75 lakh will be 6.75, 7.00, and 7.15 respectively.