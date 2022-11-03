By Abhishek Kothari

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) will be reporting its September quarter results on Thursday, November 3. While a 16.1 percent year-on-year growth in its dividend income is likely to aid the company's profitability, its Net Interest Margin is expected to rise compared to the June quarter.

The company's Net Interest Margin of 3.4 percent during the April-June period was the lowest in six quarters.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's Net Interest Income to rise in double-digits from the same period last year while net profit is likely to increase in the mid-single-digits.

In its quarterly business update, HDFC disclosed that the loans assigned by the company has increased nearly 30 percent from the same period last year. However, the same figure had declined on a sequential basis. Dividend income had nearly doubled from the June quarter.

Individual loans sold have increased year-on-year as well as on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Among other key factors, disbursals within the individual segment are likely to remain strong, while credit cost is likely to be muted. A reduction in restructured loans will likely ease pressure on stressed assets.

Another parameter that will be watched out for is growth in the company's AUM, which at 16.9 percent in the June quarter, was the best in 15 years. In other records, individual loan growth turned out to be the best in 14 quarters while non-individual loan growth was the best in seven.

Asset quality had also shown improvement in the previous period, coming in at a six quarter low of 1.78 percent.

In just over a year from now, HDFC and its two subsidiaries, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings, would become part of HDFC Bank, creating a lender with a balance sheet of Rs 17.87 trillion and Rs 3.3 trillion net worth.

Shares are unchanged from where they started off the year at. The stock made a peak of Rs 1,722 on the day the merger with HDFC Bank was announced, before correcting again.