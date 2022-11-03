Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    HDFC Earnings Preview: Dividend income may drive profit, NIMs likely to increase

    HDFC Earnings Preview: Dividend income may drive profit, NIMs likely to increase

    HDFC Earnings Preview: Dividend income may drive profit, NIMs likely to increase
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The company's Net Interest Margin of 3.4 percent during the April-June period was the lowest in six quarters.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell HDFC share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) will be reporting its September quarter results on Thursday, November 3. While a 16.1 percent year-on-year growth in its dividend income is likely to aid the company's profitability, its Net Interest Margin is expected to rise compared to the June quarter.
    The company's Net Interest Margin of 3.4 percent during the April-June period was the lowest in six quarters.
    A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's Net Interest Income to rise in double-digits from the same period last year while net profit is likely to increase in the mid-single-digits.
    In its quarterly business update, HDFC disclosed that the loans assigned by the company has increased nearly 30 percent from the same period last year. However, the same figure had declined on a sequential basis. Dividend income had nearly doubled from the June quarter.
    Individual loans sold have increased year-on-year as well as on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
    Among other key factors, disbursals within the individual segment are likely to remain strong, while credit cost is likely to be muted. A reduction in restructured loans will likely ease pressure on stressed assets.
    Another parameter that will be watched out for is growth in the company's AUM, which at 16.9 percent in the June quarter, was the best in 15 years. In other records, individual loan growth turned out to be the best in 14 quarters while non-individual loan growth was the best in seven.
    Also Read: HDFC twins merger: What will happen to the mutual fund portfolios?
    Asset quality had also shown improvement in the previous period, coming in at a six quarter low of 1.78 percent.
    In just over a year from now, HDFC and its two subsidiaries, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings, would become part of HDFC Bank, creating a lender with a balance sheet of Rs 17.87 trillion and Rs 3.3 trillion net worth.
    Shares are unchanged from where they started off the year at. The stock made a peak of Rs 1,722 on the day the merger with HDFC Bank was announced, before correcting again.
    Also Read: As the son grows older, he acquires the father's business: HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    HDFC

    Previous Article

    Hero MotoCorp Earnings Preview: Sluggish volumes likely to keep earnings muted

    Next Article

    LTTS opens engineering R&D centre in Toronto; to hire 100 engineers in 2 years

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng