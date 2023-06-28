HDFC now holds more than half of HDFC Life as it hikes stake by 1.5% in 2 days

The deal comes ahead of the amalgamation with its banking unit HDFC Bank. Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC on Tuesday said the merger will be effective July 1.

The holding of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in HDFC Life Insurance surpassed the halfway mark on Wednesday as the housing finance major acquired an additional 1.5 percent stake in its life insurance arm. The purchase aggregating Rs 2,111 crore was carried out in just two days.

While HDFC acquired shares worth Rs 1,119 crore on Wednesday, the home lender had bought 0.7 percent on Tuesday by investing Rs 993 crore, bulk deals data on bourses showed. With the acquisition of 1.5 percent, the holding of HDFC in HDFC Life Insurance now stands at a little over 50 percent.

The deal comes ahead of the amalgamation with its banking unit HDFC Bank . Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC on Tuesday said the merger will be effective July 1. "Almost all the approvals are in place, and we hope to complete the merger process effective July 1. The boards of HDFC and the Bank are meeting separately on June 30 after office hours to clear and approve the merger, which will be effective July 1,” Parekh added.

After getting the necessary approval from the Competition Commission of India to raise HDFC’s stake in HDFC Life Insurance , the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India also granted its nod to transfer HDFC’s holding in the insurance unit to HDFC Bank. After the merger, HDFC shares will be trading as HDFC Bank shares and the shares of HDFC will cease to be traded from July 13 or 14.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April this year had advised that HDFC or HDFC Bank should increase the shareholding in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO to more than 50 percent prior to the effective date of the scheme of amalgamation between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance ended Wednesday’s session at Rs 651.95, down 2.3 percent. The stock has gained as much as 15.1 percent so far in 2023 against Nifty50’s gain of about five percent.