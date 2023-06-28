CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHDFC now holds more than half of HDFC Life as it hikes stake by 1.5% in 2 days

HDFC now holds more than half of HDFC Life as it hikes stake by 1.5% in 2 days

HDFC now holds more than half of HDFC Life as it hikes stake by 1.5% in 2 days
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yoosef K  Jun 28, 2023 8:21:35 PM IST (Published)

The deal comes ahead of the amalgamation with its banking unit HDFC Bank. Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC on Tuesday said the merger will be effective July 1.

The holding of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in HDFC Life Insurance surpassed the halfway mark on Wednesday as the housing finance major acquired an additional 1.5 percent stake in its life insurance arm. The purchase aggregating Rs 2,111 crore was carried out in just two days.

Live TV

Loading...

While HDFC acquired shares worth Rs 1,119 crore on Wednesday, the home lender had bought 0.7 percent on Tuesday by investing Rs 993 crore, bulk deals data on bourses showed. With the acquisition of 1.5 percent, the holding of HDFC in HDFC Life Insurance now stands at a little over 50 percent.
The deal comes ahead of the amalgamation with its banking unit HDFC Bank. Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC on Tuesday said the merger will be effective July 1. "Almost all the approvals are in place, and we hope to complete the merger process effective July 1. The boards of HDFC and the Bank are meeting separately on June 30 after office hours to clear and approve the merger, which will be effective July 1,” Parekh added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X