HDFC now holds more than half of HDFC Life as it hikes stake by 1.5% in 2 days

The deal comes ahead of the amalgamation with its banking unit HDFC Bank. Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC on Tuesday said the merger will be effective July 1.

The holding of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in HDFC Life Insurance surpassed the halfway mark on Wednesday as the housing finance major acquired an additional 1.5 percent stake in its life insurance arm. The purchase aggregating Rs 2,111 crore was carried out in just two days.

Live TV

Loading...

While HDFC acquired shares worth Rs 1,119 crore on Wednesday, the home lender had bought 0.7 percent on Tuesday by investing Rs 993 crore, bulk deals data on bourses showed. With the acquisition of 1.5 percent, the holding of HDFC in HDFC Life Insurance now stands at a little over 50 percent.