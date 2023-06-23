HDFC Life Insurance receives GST demand notice of Rs 942 crore

HDFC Life Insurance is likely to legally challenge the GST department's Rs 940 crore demand notice before CESTAT (Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal), sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Leading private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance on Friday said the company received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand notice of Rs 942 crore for the period between July 2017 to March 2022.

"...we would like to disclose that HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit asking the company to show cause why a tax of Rs 942,18,46,028 pertaining to the period July 2017 to FY22, should not be demanded from the company," it said in an exchange filing.