HDFC declares interim dividend of Rs 44 per share - Stock ends at 52-week high

Earlier, HDFC declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share in May 2022, and Rs 23 per share in May 2021.

Shares of Housing Finance Development Corporation (HDFC) Ltd surged nearly 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,867 per share on BSE on Thursday after declaring an interim dividend of Rs 44 per share.

The Board of Directors of HDFC declared an interim dividend of Rs 44 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The interim dividend will be paid out from June 1, 2023, according to the company.