HDFC Bank wants a branch within 2 km of every customer

In the era of the fintech boom, HDFC Bank is looking to reduce the gap of having a branch within 1-2 kms of its customers from the existing 5-6 kms.

HDFC Bank opened 563 new branches between January and March 2022. And, going forward, for every 100 branches, it wants to add another 10 to 15 every year.

The intention of the bank is to have a branch within 1-2 kms of its customers, from the current level of 5-6 kms of range. This, in the era of a fintech boom, seems to be counter-intuitive.

However, the management has a different approach to it. "The priority of HDFC Bank is to get customers on the liability side of the balance sheet and then cross-sell their products, on the asset side, to them," sources close to the management told CNBC-TV18.

This implies that the bank intends to push loan growth by getting customers on the liability side of the balance sheet.

In a conference call with analysts, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Chief Financial Officer, said that this physical expansion is not in lieu of the digitisation process but in addition to it. "We continue to stay invested in creating seamless customer experience across digital touch points. Significant intros have been made through initiatives such as customer experience app to revamp payment and wallet experience and offerings for MSME and wealth management customer base," he added.

Essentially, the bank is chasing not just borrowers but depositors too. The CASA ratio, or the proportion of low-cost deposits that typically come from individuals, has gone up to 48.2 percent in Q4FY22 from 39.7 percent in Q1FY20. So, nearly half of all deposits at the HDFC Bank are “low cost”.

HDFC Bank is not just chasing retail customers but also corporate ones. However, getting big companies to borrow money can be a costly affair in a competitive market. That has been squeezing the net interest margin i.e. the difference between the lending rate and borrowing cost for the bank.