HDFC Bank says RBI allows it to hold commercial papers issued by HDFC Limited till maturity

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank to hold the commercial papers issued by HDFC Limited till their maturity, the private lender said.

HDFC Bank added that the RBI has told it to not roll over or re-issue the commercial paper after the effective merger date.

It said it would be approaching the RBI with crystalised amounts of all the libailities of HDFC Limited.

The RBI's clarification comes in the backdrop of HDFC Bank's April disclosure informing about its board of director's decision of approving the scheme under Sections 230 and 232 of the Companies Act 2013.

On May 24, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) informed the stock exchanges that it had received the market regulator SEBI's final approval for a change in control due to the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger. This is subject to compliance with the applicable provisions of PMS regulations, and circulars thereto, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

In April, HDFC Ltd said both stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, have approved the transfer of NCDs from the mortgage firm to HDFC Bank as part of the amalgamation process. BSE and NSE, vide their letters dated April 26, 2023, granted their in-principle approval for the transfer of additional NCDs (non-convertible debentures) issued by HDFC Limited post receipt of the earlier approval on December 13, 2022, to HDFC Bank.

Ahead of the merger of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to select regulatory relief to smooth out the process. The merger is set to conclude by July this year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan. The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank ended 1.3 percent higher at Rs 1,602.10 apiece on Friday.