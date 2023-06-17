HDFC Bank says RBI allows it to hold commercial papers issued by HDFC Limited till maturity

HDFC Bank said the RBI has told it to not roll over or re-issue the commercial paper after the effective merger date.

HDFC Bank added that the RBI has told it to not roll over or re-issue the commercial paper after the effective merger date.

It said it would be approaching the RBI with crystalised amounts of all the libailities of HDFC Limited.