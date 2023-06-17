CNBC TV18
HDFC Bank says RBI allows it to hold commercial papers issued by HDFC Limited till maturity
Jun 17, 2023

HDFC Bank said the RBI has told it to not roll over or re-issue the commercial paper after the effective merger date.

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank to hold the commercial papers issued by HDFC Limited till their maturity, the private lender said.

HDFC Bank added that the RBI has told it to not roll over or re-issue the commercial paper after the effective merger date.
It said it would be approaching the RBI with crystalised amounts of all the libailities of HDFC Limited.
X