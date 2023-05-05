English
HDFC twins sell-off after Nuvama sees outflows of up to $200 million for merged entity in MSCI

By Vivek Iyer  May 5, 2023 10:33:14 AM IST (Updated)

MSCI intends to add the merged entity of HDFC Bank and HDFC to the large cap segment of MSCI Global Standard index.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank are down 4.5 percent each on Friday and are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index after Nuvama Alternate Research spoke about the MSCI treatment to the merged entity.

The post-merger HDFC Bank may see no incremental inflows, but outflows in the range of $150 million to $200 million, according to Nuvama Alternate Research.
In an overnight development, MSCI announced the potential treatment for the merger of the HDFC twins on the MSCI indices.
