HDFC twins sell-off after Nuvama sees outflows of up to $200 million for merged entity in MSCI

2 Min(s) Read
MSCI intends to add the merged entity of HDFC Bank and HDFC to the large cap segment of MSCI Global Standard index.
Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank are down 4.5 percent each on Friday and are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index after Nuvama Alternate Research spoke about the MSCI treatment to the merged entity.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The post-merger HDFC Bank may see no incremental inflows, but outflows in the range of $150 million to $200 million, according to Nuvama Alternate Research.
In an overnight development, MSCI announced the potential treatment for the merger of the HDFC twins on the MSCI indices.