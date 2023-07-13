HDFC Bank launches UPI QR code interoperable with Digital Rupee

To transact in digital currency, HDFC Bank said that customers can utilise the 'Digital Rupee' app, which is currently available for Android 10+ users and will soon be launched on iOS.

HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the integration of a UPI QR code that is interoperable with India's digital currency Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This makes HDFC Bank one of the first banks in the country to complete the integration process.

The bank also said that it has onboarded over one lakh customers and 1.7 lakh merchants under the CBDC pilot programme.