HDFC Bank launches UPI QR code interoperable with Digital Rupee

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 1:13:06 PM IST (Published)

To transact in digital currency, HDFC Bank said that customers can utilise the 'Digital Rupee' app, which is currently available for Android 10+ users and will soon be launched on iOS.

HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the integration of a UPI QR code that is interoperable with India's digital currency Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This makes HDFC Bank one of the first banks in the country to complete the integration process.

The bank also said that it has onboarded over one lakh customers and 1.7 lakh merchants under the CBDC pilot programme.
According to the HDFC Bank, the QR code will enable merchants on the CBDC platform to accept payments in the form of Digital Rupee currency, thereby promoting the usage of CBDC in everyday transactions.
