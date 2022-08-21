HDFC Bank, HUL and Infosys add Rs 15,000 crore to market value in 4 days

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The market value of HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys rose by Rs 15,183 crore in just four days. Here's a look at these blue-chip stocks.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys gained Rs 15,183 crore in market capitalisation — or mcap — in a four-session, holiday truncated week that ended on August 19. For the week, both headline indices rose 0.3 percent — their fifth back-to-back weekly gains.

The Sensex rose by 183.4 points and the Nifty50 climbed up 60.3 points.

HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) were among the top five weekly gainers seeing the biggest increase in market value.

Here's a look at the blue-chip companies that saw the biggest increase in their market capitalisation last week:

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's market value rose by Rs 4,835.4 crore to Rs 8.3 lakh crore during the week ended August 19. That cemented the position of HDFC Bank as the country's largest lender by market value.

HDFC

The mcap of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) advanced by Rs 1,916.1 crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

HUL

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever's market value rose by Rs 9,128.17 crore to Rs 6.2 lakh crore.

Infosys

Infosys — India's second largest software exporter — added Rs 1,220.2 crore to its market capitalisation to Rs 6.7 lakh crore

LIC

The market valuation of state-run life insurance behemoth LIC increased by Rs 2,308.6 crore to Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

A look at Nifty50 gainers and losers

A total of 30 stocks in the Nifty50 finished the week in the green. Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Life, NTPC and Tech Mahindra — rising between 2.5 percent and 3.2 percent — were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, UPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco were the top blue-chip laggards.

In the ranking of top 10 firms in terms of market value, Reliance Industries stayed at the top.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

With inputs from PTI