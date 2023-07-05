HDFC Bank, HDFC top losers on Nifty 50, biggest contributors to the downside

The Nifty 50 index scaled new record highs over the last six trading sessions, gaining over 700 points in the proceess. Of this 700-point rally, the HDFC twins had contributed 152 points or 20 percent of the surge.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank Ltd . are trading lower with losses of over 2.5 percent on Wednesday and are the worst performing stocks on the Nifty 50 index.

Both the stocks have snapped a five-day winning streak. Shares had risen ahead of the much-awaited merger announcement.

HDFC and HDFC Bank are also the biggest point contributors to the downside on the Nifty 50 index. While HDFC Bank is contributing 47 points to the downside, HDFC is contributing 33 points to the downside.

Both HDFC and HDFC Bank were the biggest contributors to the Nifty 50's rally over the last six trading sessions. The Nifty 50 index scaled new record highs over the last six trading sessions, gaining over 700 points in the proceess. Of this 700-point rally, the HDFC twins had contributed 152 points or 20 percent of the surge.

HDFC Bank on Wednesday posted its June quarter update for both standalone business and the merged entity. The bank's standalone business witnessed a growth of nearly 16 percent in advances while merged entity's — HDFC Bank + HDFC — advances have risen by more than 13 percent year-on-year.

"The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16,15,500 crore in the June quarter, a growth of around 15.8 percent over Rs 13,95,100 crore as of June 30, 2022 and a growth of around 0.9 percent over Rs 16,00,600 crore as of March 31, 2023," HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing.

In other index readjustments post the merger announcement, the NSE announced on Tuesday that LTIMindtree will be replacing the HDFC stock on the Nifty 50 index from July 13.