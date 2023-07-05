HDFC Bank, HDFC top losers on Nifty 50, biggest contributors to the downside

The Nifty 50 index scaled new record highs over the last six trading sessions, gaining over 700 points in the proceess. Of this 700-point rally, the HDFC twins had contributed 152 points or 20 percent of the surge.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank Ltd . are trading lower with losses of over 2.5 percent on Wednesday and are the worst performing stocks on the Nifty 50 index.

Both the stocks have snapped a five-day winning streak. Shares had risen ahead of the much-awaited merger announcement.

HDFC and HDFC Bank are also the biggest point contributors to the downside on the Nifty 50 index. While HDFC Bank is contributing 47 points to the downside, HDFC is contributing 33 points to the downside.