Did you know — HCLTech and HDFC Bank are related parties, here's how

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 19, 2023 9:08:29 PM IST (Published)

HDFC Bank is the largest private sector lender in India and the world's fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation. HCL Technologies is an information technology (IT) services company headquartered in Noida.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, it was revealed that HCL Technologies is categorised as a "related party" for HDFC Bank, one of India's leading financial institutions. The identification stems from the fact that Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who serves as a director of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (AMC), also holds the position of chairperson at HCL Technologies.

The connection between Roshni Nadar Malhotra and both HDFC AMC and HCL Technologies has led to the classification of HCL Technologies as a related party for HDFC Bank. This classification gains significance as HDFC AMC is set to become a subsidiary of HDFC Bank in the near future, making Roshni Nadar Malhotra a related party by extension.
The concept of a related party pertains to individuals or entities associated with the organisation preparing its financial statements, commonly referred to as the reporting entity. According to established standards, a person or a close family member can be considered related to a reporting entity if they exercise control or joint control over the entity, possess significant influence over the entity, or hold key management positions within the entity or its parent company.
Given Roshni Nadar Malhotra's role as a director at HDFC AMC and her position as chairperson of HCL Technologies, the relationship between the two entities falls within the ambit of related party classification. With HDFC AMC transitioning to become a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, the association between HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank gains prominence in financial reporting and regulatory compliance.
This identification as a related party will necessitate adherence to specific guidelines and reporting requirements to ensure transparency, mitigate potential conflicts of interest, and maintain the integrity of financial disclosures. It is crucial for both HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank to exercise due diligence in disclosing any related party transactions and relationships to uphold best practices and regulatory standards.
As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank will address the implications of this related party classification and ensure compliance with the prescribed guidelines. 
