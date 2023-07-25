Need diverse workforce to solve complex problems, says HCLTech's Subbaraman Balasubramanyan

2 Min Read
Subbaraman Balasubramanyan, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives of HCL Technologies Ltd, during an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, said that a company needs a diverse workforce to solve complex problems arising within the organisation.
"So, that's a very important element for us because we know that within the organisation when we want to solve complex problems, you need a diverse workforce to be able to look at the problem from every possible aspect," he said, while speaking at the Chennai chapter of Future Female Forward (FFF).
Balasubramanyan also listed out several initiatives being implemented at IT major HCLTechnologies to upskill women in the organisation for higher roles.
Among these initiatives, he mentioned "Ascend," an internal programme that enables women employees to actively participate and pursue their desired career paths. Another noteworthy program called "Stepping Stones" allows women to choose a career trajectory and assigns mentors to support their professional growth.
A platform called "Mentor Me" facilitates the selection of mentors by female colleagues seeking guidance.
Balasubramanyan further emphasised that the mentors leading the Mentor Me program are well-trained and oriented to focus on enhancing the trainees' skills and technological abilities."
