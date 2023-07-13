Here is analysts' view on HCL Tech's first quarter results

By Vahishta Unwalla

The IT services major reported a miss on all parameters in its first quarter results. However, some brokerages still recommend to stay invested in this stock.

HCL Tech reported its first quarter results below the Street expectations. The Rupee revenue at Rs 26,296 crore is lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 26,960 crore, while the Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) margin at 16.9 percent is lower than CNBC-TV18 poll of 17.9 percent. The net profits as well are below the estimates. Share Market Live NSE

However, even after reporting weak results, the company has kept the FY24 guidance unchanged. Constant currency revenue guidance is maintained at 6 to 8 percent, while EBIT margin guidance is 18 to 19 percent. The Street has a mix view on the stock. Bernstein has assigned a target price of Rs 1,000 and believes the FY24 guidance is at risk due to a different macro environment and higher exposure to ER&D