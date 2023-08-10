HCL Tech secures $2.1 billion mega deal from Verizon Business

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd ended at Rs 1,136.00, down by Rs 7.35, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd on Thursday (August 10) said the company has bagged a mega deal worth $2.1 billion from Verizon Business for managed network services.

"We expect this deal to have a positive revenue impact over the next six years beginning in November 2023 with an estimated new total contract value of $2.1 billion over the term," HCLTech said in a regulatory filing.

According to Verizon Business, it will make HCLTech its primary Managed Network Services (MNS) collaborator in all networking deployments for global enterprise customers.

The partnership combines Verizon’s networking power, solutioning, and scale with HCLTech’s market-leading Managed Service capabilities to usher in a new era of large-scale wireline service delivery for enterprise customers.

Verizon Business will continue to lead all customer acquisition, sales, solutioning, and overall planning and development with its customers. HCLTech will lead post-sale implementation and ongoing support.

To execute the tightly coordinated balance of responsibilities at enterprise scale, a select group of Verizon Business Global Customer Operations staff will transition to HCLTech.

Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, said, "HCLTech is a widely recognized industry leader for Managed Network Services, and with their IT service expertise and ongoing support of our enterprise networking deployments, Verizon Business can modernise our service delivery and simultaneously heighten our focus on helping customers incorporate next-generation technology."

The partnership will offer customers a best-in-class MNS portfolio, a highly digitised experience with data-driven service models, enhanced efficiency and lifecycle management with a frictionless interface, a broad end-to-end partner ecosystem, and joint innovation on an integrated platform.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and managing director of HCLTech, said, "Managed Network Services is core to our business, and we’re proud to collaborate with Verizon Business to lead MNS in all of their network deployments, modernization and operations for private enterprise."

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd ended at Rs 1,136.00, down by Rs 7.35, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.