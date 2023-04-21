HCLTech Q4 Results: No major negative surprises, dividend yield to limit downside, say analysts

While Macquarie is hopeful of a re-rating on HCLTech, Jefferies believes that at current valuations, HCLTech offers a 5 percent dividend yield, which should limit prospects of any further de-rating.

Analysts commentary post HCLTech's results is a classic case of viewing it as a glass half-full or a glass half-empty. Unlike Infosys, there are no major upgrades or downgrades besides minor tweaks when it comes to HCLTech.

HCLTech expects revenue growth in financial year 2024 to grow between 6-8 percent in constant currency terms. Consensus range on the street was between 4-8 percent.

More than half of the 46 analysts who track HCLTech continue to maintain a buy recommendation on the stock. Nearly 35 percent of them say hold, while the rest have a sell rating.

Here is a look at what analysts had to say on the company's prospects going forward:

Brokerage firm Nomura has maintained its neutral rating on the stock and marginally cut its price target from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,100. The firm said that HCLTech's guidance for financial year 2024 is reflective of the macroeconomic challenges that lie ahead. In anticipation of lower revenue, margin and higher taxes, Nomura has cut HCLTech's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimate by 4 percent for financial year 2024-2025.

Macquarie is the most bullish on HCLTech and its price target of Rs 1,580 is the highest on the street. The brokerage said that based on its Guidance, HCLTech will emerge as the growth leader compared to peers. It also said that the 6.5-8.5 percent growth guidance for the services business implies higher revenue growth compared to Infosys in financial year 2024. Macquarie expects a re-rating to take place on HCLTech.

While Macquarie is hopeful of a re-rating on HCLTech, Jefferies believes that at current valuations, HCLTech offers a 5 percent dividend yield, which should limit prospects of any further de-rating. It has also cut its estimates by 2 percent to factor in a higher tax rate. Jefferies expects Earnings per Share for HCLTech to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10 percent over financial year 2023-2025. Jefferies has a hold rating on HCLTech with a price target of Rs 1,125.

JPMorgan, who is bearish on the entire Indian IT sector has maintained its underweight rating on the stock and also cut its price target from Rs 920 earlier to Rs 880. It has cut its revenue estimate by 1 percent and margin estimate by 20-30 basis points, leading to a 3-5 percent EPS cut over financial year 2024-2025.

HCLTech's revenue guidance for financial year 2024 is aggressive given the macro conditions, according to Morgan Stanley. It has also lowered its EPS estimate by 2-3 percent and cut its price target on the stock to Rs 1,160. However, it has maintained its overweight stance.

