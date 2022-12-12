Shares of the technology major HCLTech took a sharp seven percent knock after the company told investors that growth will be near the lower end of its range in the ongoing third quarter of the financial year. C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD at HCLTech, in an interview with CNNBC-TV18, added that the downward revision in guidance is driven by higher-than-anticipated furloughs.

Traditionally the third quarter has always been a soft quarter for Indian IT players. This is due to lesser working days because of the holiday season and furloughs, which is a modification of normal working hours without pay for a specified duration in various sectors due to the winter season.

Here is an edited excerpt of the interview:

Q: Can you tell us what has changed in the last two months? Why did you have to issue a warning on growth after scaling up your guidance last quarter?

A: Based on certain assumptions that we made in October about the potential impact of macros, and usually in December. Some clients ask for mandatory time off. We had made some assumptions and the impact was a little higher than that.

We had given a narrow guidance of 16-17 percent on services, and 13.5-14.5 percent on an overall number. So, now, the narrow guidance will come at the lower end because the impact of some of the mandatory time offs and some of the macro aspects were a little higher.

However, we should keep in mind that even at 16 percent growth in services, will be one of the highest in the industry. So, everything has to be kept within that context.

Q: The three sectors which are seeing higher-than-expected mandatory time offs are BFSI, telecom and hi-tech. But is it that one or two clients are stressed out or is it more broad-based than that?

A: I think it's maybe three or four clients in these verticals. That's what I would say. However, one should keep in mind, we expect to have decent bookings. The deal momentum is very robust, especially the vendor consolidation and the cost efficiency lead deals.

Q: Tree to four clients in each of these three verticals. So can we assume that around nine to around 12 clients are seeing some weakness?

A: May not be, I think it's just a handful of clients across the board, I would say.

Q: So would you say that this could be an industrywide phenomenon? I'm asking because we haven't heard from any other companies talking about large furloughs or cancellation of orders.

A: I can only comment on what we are seeing. But just looking at the environment, I think it's common for the industry. I would say. Nothing very unique to us. There are other providers also working with the same clients.

Q: Do you think the slowdown though, could spill over?

A: Counter to that is the strong deal flow that we are seeing. We have not seen any slowdown in decision-making because the cost efficiency and vendor consolidation opportunities are getting decided as per plan. At least in the US, we see that to be happening in a very fast manner. So I think that should help mitigate any further reduction in discretionary spend.

Q: Let's get your view on the price hikes.

A: We had a good benefit of realization in the last six months, based on all the billing rate enhancement that we were driving. But moving forward, getting increases may be difficult. But I expect the pricing to be stable, because still, for some niche skills and some of the newer skills, the demand is quite high. So I think the pricing I expect it to be more or less stable as we move forward.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video