HCL Tech expects current year revenue growth to be at the lower end of guidance

HCL Tech has blamed volatile macros and higher furloughs in the third quarter.
IT company HCL Technologies on Friday said that the company expects the revenue growth guidance for financial year 2023 to come at the lower end its 13.5-14.5 percent year-on-year cc band, the company said at the ongoing US analyst meet.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23
IST3 Min(s) Read
View: What Congress can learn from the Gujarat debacle and how AAP made a decent debut
IST4 Min(s) Read
HCL Tech has blamed volatile macros and higher furloughs in the third quarter.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!