HCL Tech expects current year revenue growth to be at the lower end of guidance

HCL Tech has blamed volatile macros and higher furloughs in the third quarter. 

IT company HCL Technologies on Friday said that the company expects the revenue growth guidance for financial year 2023 to come at the lower end its 13.5-14.5 percent year-on-year cc band, the company said at the ongoing US analyst meet.

HCL Tech has blamed volatile macros and higher furloughs in the third quarter.
