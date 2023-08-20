2 Min Read
HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra believes cloud and generative AI are game-changers, at least in the medium term.
Malhotra said a lot is happening at her company in response to the rapid proliferation of generative AI, and explained what is in the works in different verticals of the industry. "We are responding appropriately along with our customers and ecosystem partners," she said.
She added that cloud has a ways to go, but should in no way be downplayed. "But let's not underscore the cloud journey because, despite everything, the penetration of cloud is still not as one had expected it to be," Malhotra said.
In the semiconductors space, she said the engineering and ERS divisions of HCL Technologies are doing a lot of work.
She said the company is sticking with its annual guidance and continues to grow in its near-shore delivery centre space.
"While there's a slowdown in some sectors, there's also a lot of vendor consolidation happening," she said.
Malhotra said the company recently announced a large deal, one of the largest in the industry. " We are seeing momentum, and will respond accordingly," she added.
Earlier this month, HCL Tech bagged a mega deal worth $2.1 billion from Verizon Business for managed network services.
