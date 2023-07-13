HCLTech to acquire German engineering services company ASAP Group for €251.1 million

For the June quarter, Engineering and R&D services contributed 15.4 percent to HCLTech's overall revenue in rupee terms and was the second largest business segment behind IT and Business services.

HCLTech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity in German automotive engineering company ASAP Group. Subject to relevant approvals, the transaction is likely to close in September 2023, the Noida-based technology company said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition was done at an enterprise valuation of €251.1 million.

Founded in 2010, the ASAP Group focuses on future-oriented automotive technologies in areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility and connectivity. It serves top OEMs and tier-1 suppliers in Germany. Its portfolio comprises of electronics, software, consulting, services, testing and validation along with vehicle development. The group has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany.

HCLTech mentioned that the acquisition will boost the company's global leadership in engineering services by strengthening its advanced technology capabilities in the fast-growing automotive engineering services segment in Europe and other key global markets.

"ASAP has developed some exciting capabilities in automotive engineering and we share their vision for the future of mobility," said Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech. "This agreement will enable us to scale these capabilities and innovations across our global network," he said.

For the June quarter, Engineering and R&D services contributed 15.4 percent to HCLTech's overall revenue in rupee terms and was the second largest business segment behind IT and Business services.

HCLTech reported its June quarter results on Wednesday which had a big miss on the revenue and margin front. The ER&D segment during the quarter saw a drop of 5.2 percent in revenue compared to the March quarter and 1.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the company saw its constant currency growth decline for the second quarter in a row. However, the company maintained its full-year guidance for the current financial year with the deal pipeline being at an all-time high. Overall deal wins were down 24.5 percent on a sequential basis.

Shares of HCLTech ended lower for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement.