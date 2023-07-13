HCLTech to acquire German engineering services company ASAP Group for €251.1 million

For the June quarter, Engineering and R&D services contributed 15.4 percent to HCLTech's overall revenue in rupee terms and was the second largest business segment behind IT and Business services.

HCLTech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity in German automotive engineering company ASAP Group. Subject to relevant approvals, the transaction is likely to close in September 2023, the Noida-based technology company said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition was done at an enterprise valuation of €251.1 million.

Founded in 2010, the ASAP Group focuses on future-oriented automotive technologies in areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility and connectivity. It serves top OEMs and tier-1 suppliers in Germany. Its portfolio comprises of electronics, software, consulting, services, testing and validation along with vehicle development. The group has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany.