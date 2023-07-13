CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHCLTech to acquire German engineering services company ASAP Group for €251.1 million

HCLTech to acquire German engineering services company ASAP Group for €251.1 million

HCLTech to acquire German engineering services company ASAP Group for €251.1 million
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 13, 2023 6:22:30 AM IST (Updated)

For the June quarter, Engineering and R&D services contributed 15.4 percent to HCLTech's overall revenue in rupee terms and was the second largest business segment behind IT and Business services.

HCLTech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity in German automotive engineering company ASAP Group. Subject to relevant approvals, the transaction is likely to close in September 2023, the Noida-based technology company said in an exchange filing.

Share Market Live


The acquisition was done at an enterprise valuation of €251.1 million.
Founded in 2010, the ASAP Group focuses on future-oriented automotive technologies in areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility and connectivity. It serves top OEMs and tier-1 suppliers in Germany. Its portfolio comprises of electronics, software, consulting, services, testing and validation along with vehicle development. The group has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X