CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHCC shares jump most in a year after shares worth Rs 83 crore exchange hands in multiple large deals

HCC shares jump most in a year after shares worth Rs 83 crore exchange hands in multiple large deals

HCC shares jump most in a year after shares worth Rs 83 crore exchange hands in multiple large deals
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 3:53:54 PM IST (Published)

Shares of HCC have risen over 70 percent over the last 12 months. Thursday's surge was the best that the stock has seen in over a year.

Shares of HCC surged over 16 percent on Thursday after multiple large deals took place in the stock during the last hour of trade. A total of 4.5 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity exchanged hands in nine block deals.

Live TV

Loading...

The total transaction size is said to be worth Rs 83.5 crore. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not immediately known. The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 18.6 per share.
Total volumes traded on HCC were nearly eight times higher than its 20-day average.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X