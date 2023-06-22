HCC shares jump most in a year after shares worth Rs 83 crore exchange hands in multiple large deals

Shares of HCC have risen over 70 percent over the last 12 months. Thursday's surge was the best that the stock has seen in over a year.

Shares of HCC surged over 16 percent on Thursday after multiple large deals took place in the stock during the last hour of trade. A total of 4.5 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity exchanged hands in nine block deals.

The total transaction size is said to be worth Rs 83.5 crore. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not immediately known. The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 18.6 per share.

Total volumes traded on HCC were nearly eight times higher than its 20-day average.