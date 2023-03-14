HCC-Megha Engineering joint venture bags Rs 3,681 crore contract from NHSRCL

The Rs 3,681 crore project will include building a high-speed bullet train station, a cumulative floor area of approximately 2,00,000 sqm and will house amenities including waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, and information kiosks.

Engineering firm Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Tuesday, March 14, said its joint venture with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures has received a Rs 3,681 crore award from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex Station of the 508.17 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail.

The scope of the work envisages the construction of six platforms, and each platform is approximately 414 m, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport.

The Rs 3,681 crore project will include building a high-speed bullet train station, a cumulative floor area of approximately 2,00,000 sqm and will house amenities including waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, and information kiosks. The project is expected to help HCC expand its portfolio and establish a foothold in the high-speed rail construction industry.

"This station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, and it is planned at a depth of about 24 m below the ground level. The station will have a total of three floors," the company said in a statement.

In December 2022, Megha Engineering and HCC, in a joint venture, had emerged as the lowest bidder for BKC Bullet Train Station.

Also Read: Parent Suzuki Motor increases stake in Maruti Suzuki via open market transactions