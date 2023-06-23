HBL Power clarifies Kavach, any signalling product not part of slump sale plans

HBL Power is one of the manufacturers of the TCAS, with help from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Shares of HBL Power Systems Ltd. plunged nearly four percent in intraday trade on Friday even as the company clarified that slump sale of its two products --power electronics and integrated power supplies-- will not impact its Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) known as Kavach.

In a regulatory disclosure to the stock exchanges, HBL said that the proposed slump sales have nothing to do with Kavach or any other signalling product.

On the other hand, the proposal will allow the company management to allocate more time to businesses like Kavach, it said.

The clarification came after some shareholders asked for the products being considered for the slump sale.

The company's board is scheduled to meet on June 28 to consider a proposal for the slump sale of power electronics and integrated power supplies to Hyderabad-based Moebius Power Electronics Pvt Ltd, where HBL is a shareholder.

More than 288 people lost their lives and nearly 1,000 were injured after three trains collided near Balasore in Odisha. The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach was not installed on this route where the accident took place.

HBL Power is one of the manufacturers of the TCAS, with help from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Kavach was developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation under the railway ministry, in collaboration with Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, HBL Power Systems and Kernex Microsystems.

The Indian Railways announced that it would install Kavach over 30,000 km of track in 10 years.