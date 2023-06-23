CNBC TV18
HBL Power clarifies Kavach, any signalling product not part of slump sale plans

Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 2:16:50 PM IST (Published)

HBL Power is one of the manufacturers of the TCAS, with help from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Shares of HBL Power Systems Ltd. plunged nearly four percent in intraday trade on Friday even as the company clarified that slump sale of its two products --power electronics and integrated power supplies-- will not impact its Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) known as Kavach.

In a regulatory disclosure to the stock exchanges, HBL said that the proposed slump sales have nothing to do with Kavach or any other signalling product.


On the other hand, the proposal will allow the company management to allocate more time to businesses like Kavach, it said.

