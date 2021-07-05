Having excess 'Ex's' on the boards

Independent Directors can be truly “independent”, only when they don’t necessarily depend (for their livelihood) on the income earned by their board role, or are not controlled or influenced by anyone in their thinking and decision-making process. They cannot be morally, or otherwise, beholden to either the management or the promoter group. In spirit and philosophy, IDs are supposed to protect the rights of the minority shareholders, to ensure timely (and hopefully detailed) disclosures to the stakeholders.

Currently, the Indian regulations have a clear definition around the ID’s income earned from the companies they are associated with, as a key element to define “independence”. It is also clear about the family personnel of the promoters / KMPs and also the involvement of the audit firms in a specific capacity.

But let’s face the ground reality. We are India. A land of the intertwined social fabric. A market where businesses happen across and between business families, bound by marriage and relationships. A place where business associations through friendships of decades do not need the sanctuary of any business documentation, but just sheer mutual trust. You can still be legally correct and regulatorily-kosher when your sambandhi audits a firm which your kid owns or offers advisory work! And many such combinations are possible. Such cosy clubs, many times are juxtaposed with Corporate Boards! The issue of “ex” is not only in personal lives but seems to be present in Corporate India boards.

(Ex) regulators and (Ex) industry boards

Regulators are rightly treated with high respect and kept on a high pedestal within the industry they regulate. Regulators have a term of a period which they serve the industry as its overseer. The trouble that they are put to, by the industry and media at large, is that they are portrayed as “seer” of the industry, which they sure are not. Neither that they probably want to.

With that high imagery, it is natural that the corporates clamour for, on-boarding onto their corporate boards, the regulators who retire from their formal regulatory roles. This is where the test of personal restraint starts.

Would you sit on the board of the company that you regulated? Test of high governance and probity says, “no”. The reasoning being that any regulated supervision-related issues could still be pending or under review. Any success or failure could be attributed to the uncharacteristic help from the individual-concerned. Also, the juniors of the ex-regulator might very much be still in the regulatory system and any doing or undoing could be seen as nepotism.

It is also pertinent to note that in India, lateral hire of private-sector professionals into senior roles in regulatory platforms is virtually non-existent. So the above practice of ex-regulators moving to corporate boards is a one-way street.

(Ex) bankers and (Ex) client boards

There are many instances of bankers after giving loans to corporates, join those corporate boards after retirement from the bank service. While there is a cooling period (in terms of time) prescribed as a rule, it technically does not solve for governance, if the corporate borrower still owes monies to that bank!

Hence the cooling period should actually be treated until those particular loans are paid off. And with the concept of IBC and personal guarantees of promoters being valid now, the test of ultimate-beneficial-owner should be applied to the boards where ex-bankers sit on. That would mean until the loans are paid to their erstwhile bank, they should not ideally sit even on any subsidiary or associate companies of that group!

(Ex) auditors and (Ex) client boards

A senior official or even a partner-level professional who retires from an audit firm must have a compulsory stay-away period from the companies in which her/his erstwhile firm had a say as “auditor”; even if those firms claim “Chinese walls” and even if that individual was not directly associated with the company. After all, Chinese walls can’t be proven if the individuals involved interact at a club or even meet at the airport; after all, there won’t be written evidence to prove that they are in touch.

More such complications

There are board members, who are on the boards of multiple companies of the same group. It would be prudent to bring in regulations to limit the number of boards that an individual can be, within the same group. It is more to uphold the spirit of independence and to also help the individual avoid conflict of interest scenarios in any of those board interactions (especially around related party transactions). This is also for nominee directors and executive directors who sit on multiple boards within the same promoter group.

Children of senior policy-makers/bankers/regulators join various companies that their parents have influence on; and that does not get captured in any disclosures. It would help for the listed entities and regulated entities to make board-level disclosures if they are related to public-position officers.

A recent media report also showed how 65 of Nifty-100 companies share many of their independent directors. It indicates the possibility of concentration of privileged information with a few. A random chat with corporate India insiders would indicate that many “ex” influencers have their niche—either geographic or within a select corporate India group or business verticals. These are regular corporate India happenings. While these meet regulations, they don’t behave well for the test of the spirit of the governance principles.

While we expect a deluge of good governance, we seem to be in delusional governance. It’s currently in the quasi-state of Govern-Nones!!

—Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator, startup mentor and CEO coach. The views expressed are the authors' personal