    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Insured assets worth Rs 150 crore affected in fire at Neemrana unit: Havells

    Insured assets worth Rs 150 crore affected in fire at Neemrana unit: Havells

    Insured assets worth Rs 150 crore affected in fire at Neemrana unit: Havells
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    On July 27, a massive fire had broken out at Havells factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

    Assets worth Rs 150 crore, which were fully insured, were affected in the massive fire at its Neemrana-based manufacturing unit, said consumer electrical goods manufacturer Havells India.
    On July 27, a massive fire had broken out at Havells factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan's Alwar district.
    There was no human loss/injury and the entire building, plant and machinery, and inventories at the Neemrana plant were fully insured, said a regulatory update from Havells India. "The company has now ascertained the book value of the assets affected due to the incident as around Rs 150 crore, which is fully insured," it said.
    Havells' Neemrana unit is the largest and most automated water heater plant in India. Established in 2004 and spread over 1,94,249 square metre, Havells also manufactures lighting fixtures, CFLs, HID lamps and motors here.
    For the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Havells India's revenue was at Rs 13,888.53 crore.
    Also Read: Havells India shares decline after fire breaks out at Neemrana factory in Rajasthan

    Tags

    HavellsHavells India
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng