CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsUBS expects Havells' addressable market to reach $40 billion in five years, expects 46% upside

UBS expects Havells' addressable market to reach $40 billion in five years, expects 46% upside

2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 11:18:30 AM IST (Updated)

Sustained revenue share gains, a higher share of premium products and a turnaround at Lloyd will help Havells move up the growth and profitability curve, according to UBS.

Shares of electrical equipment and appliances maker Havells India Ltd. jumped as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after analysts at UBS projected a potential upside of up to 46 percent upside to the stock on expected revival in structural growth.

UBS upgraded Havells India Ltd to ‘buy’ from its earlier rating neutral and also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 1,900 per share from Rs 1,360 earlier.


Sustained revenue share gains, a higher share of premium products and a turnaround at Lloyd will help Havells move up the growth and profitability curve, according to UBS.

As a result, UBS has upgraded Havells' earnings forecast by 9 percent and 10 percent respectively for financial year 2025 and 2026.

According to the brokerage, Havells' estimated addressable market, which is currently around $25 billion is likely to grow up to $40 billion by 2028, registering a growth of 10 percent per annum.

Havells India is one of the leading electrical equipment and appliance makers in the country. It owns consumer goods brands such as Standard, Lloyd and Crabtree.

The company posted a 10 percent growth in net revenue to Rs 4,850 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2023 against Rs 4,417 crore in the year ago period.

Operating profit or EBITDA, as well as net profit, both rose by 2 percent each during the March quarter.

The company will announce its financial results for the April-June quarter of financial year 2024 on Thursday, July 20.

Shares of Havells India are trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 1,356.20. The stock is up nearly 24 percent on a year-to-date basis.

First Published: Jul 18, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Havells India

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X