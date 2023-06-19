CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHavells India provides clarification to shareholders on CMD, CEO remuneration

Havells India provides clarification to shareholders on CMD, CEO remuneration

Havells India provides clarification to shareholders on CMD, CEO remuneration
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 10:06:37 AM IST (Published)

Havells India said the overall remuneration is about 1.8 percent of the PBT, well within the limit of 5 percent as prescribed in the Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Many shareholders of consumer electronics maker Havells India had sought clarification on the remuneration of Anil Rai Gupta, who was reappointed as

Live Tv

Loading...
the Chairman, Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Clarification had been sought on a recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) resolution that proposes Gupta’s estimated remuneration at Rs 28.82 crore in FY24. Some shareholders are saying this is high in absolute terms and also higher than peers.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X