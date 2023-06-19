Havells India provides clarification to shareholders on CMD, CEO remuneration

Havells India said the overall remuneration is about 1.8 percent of the PBT, well within the limit of 5 percent as prescribed in the Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Many shareholders of consumer electronics maker Havells India had sought clarification on the remuneration of Anil Rai Gupta, who was reappointed as

the Chairman, Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Clarification had been sought on a recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) resolution that proposes Gupta’s estimated remuneration at Rs 28.82 crore in FY24. Some shareholders are saying this is high in absolute terms and also higher than peers.