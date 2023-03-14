Harley-Davidson's HD X350 to pose stiff competition for Eicher's Royal Enfield, says UBS

Currently, this newly launched Harley-Davidson motorcycle will be an exclusive product for the Chinese market.

Eicher Motors may be in for major completion for its flagship brand Royal Enfield. Harley Davidson, a high-range bike manufacturer, has announced its most affordable bike yet - the HD X350. Priced at Rs 3.96 lakh, the HD X350 is set to challenge Royal Enfield's dominance in the global mid-sized motorcycle market.

However, the success of this motorcycle in China could result in the company launching the motorcycle in other emerging markets such as India, Thailand, Brazil and many more. In India, the HD X350 will be launched under the Hero-Harley Davidson partnership.

Hero MotoCorp will drive localisation to bring the pricing of the India HD X350 down to around Rs 2.4 lakh. While the Harley HD X350 will still be at a 15 percent premium to Royal Enfield's Classic 350 cc, the rising competition may keep the valuation in check for Eicher Motors, according to brokerage firm UBS, who observed this in a note.

The new Harley-Davidson HD X350 is powered by a 353cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with 34bhp of peak power and 31Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, this powertrain comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and transfers power to rear wheels via a chain-drive system instead of the belt-drive system in traditional Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Eicher Motors' results met street expectations during the December quarter. Net profit rose 62 percent year-on-year to Rs 741 crore, while revenue increased 29 percent to Rs 3,721 crore. Operating margin rose 220 basis points to 23 percent.

Most analysts who track Eicher Motors have a buy recommendation on the stock. DAM Capital has the highest target of Rs 4,606, which is a 52 percent upside from current levels. On the other hand, Kotak Institutional Equities has a price target of Rs 2,825, which is 7 percent lower than the current price. Most other brokerages have a price target in the range of Rs 4,000 - Rs 4,400.

Shares of Eicher Motors have declined six percent so far this year.