CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHappiest Minds Technologies has three potential acquisition targets Here are the details

Happiest Minds Technologies has three potential acquisition targets - Here are the details

MD & CEO Venkatraman Narayanan said that the current acquisition pipeline looks promising and the talks with three potential acquisition targets are making steady progress.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 5, 2023 3:11:10 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., one of the most successful IPOs of recent times, is in active talks with three companies for a potential acquisition, the company's management told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction.

Share Market Live


MD & CEO Venkatraman Narayanan said that the current acquisition pipeline looks promising and the talks with three potential acquisition targets are making steady progress. "We'll keep you updated, and we're on the verge of finalizing a deal with at least one of them," he said.
Bengaluru-based Happiest Minds recently completed a fresh fund raising round through a QIP. The Rs 500 crore raised was the first by the company since it listed three years ago in 2020.
The original plan, according to Narayanan, was to raise between Rs 600-800 crore, but due to market conditions, the company raised Rs 500 crore via QIP and some additional funds through the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures.
Read Here | Cipla acquires Actor Pharma for $49 Million, sets sights on South African market expansion
Happiest Minds has no immediate plan to raise any further capital, Narayanan mentioned. The three-year lock-in period for Happiest Minds will end on September 15 and will free up 20 percent of the company's outstanding shares for trading, according to a Nuvama note.
Happiest Minds has implemented a wage hike for its employees. "Wage hikes have already been implemented for employees with up to seven to eight years of experience, which will marginally impact our EBITDA margin. However, we are maintaining our EBITDA margin guidance of 22 to 24 percent, and we aim to stay within that range despite the impact," Narayanan said.
For more, watch the entire interview here.
Also Read | Multibagger Stock: After a 350% surge in 2023, Zen Technologies wins its third order in a month
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Happiest MindsHappiest Minds Technologies

Recommended Articles

View All
Sugarcane price hike in UP a market speculation: Here's what experts say

Sugarcane price hike in UP a market speculation: Here's what experts say

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director and four others in bribery case

CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director and four others in bribery case

Sept 5, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Global cooperation is an 'absolute necessity' for a sustainable financial ecosystem: FM Nirmala Sithraman

Global cooperation is an 'absolute necessity' for a sustainable financial ecosystem: FM Nirmala Sithraman

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X