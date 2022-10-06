    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Happiest Minds' Rs 1,400 crore fundraising boosts stock

    Happiest Minds' Rs 1,400 crore fundraising boosts stock

    Happiest Minds' Rs 1,400 crore fundraising boosts stock
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reema Tendulkar   | Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd were up 2.1 percent at Rs 1,017.9 on BSE at 10:26 am. 

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Happiest Minds share

    TRADE
    The board of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Thursday approved a fundraise of Rs 1,400 crore. The company's cash on the books as of June 30 was Rs 670 crore. The company is in a silent period before the announcement of its quarter two results.
    Happiest Minds will likely use the raised funds for potential mergers and acquisitions to meet the company's growth guidance. The company plans to grow at CAGR of 25 percent over the next five years. The company has a revenue aspiration of $1 billion by FY31 (dollar revenue was at $146 million in FY22).
    The company has said that acquisition would be a significant part of their 10-year strategy. Another likely use of the raised funds is to finance facility purchases.
    The company has purchased a ready-to-use commercial property with a super built-up area of about 240,000 square feet in Bengaluru for a consideration of Rs 101 crore. "This increases our seating capacity and will augment our delivery and in-house training capabilities," the company had said.
    Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies rose by 2.8 percent on Thursday after the fundraise approval news. The shares were up 2.1 percent at Rs 1,017.9 on BSE at 10:26 am.
    The stock of the company has plunged 25 percent in the past year.  The stock is nearly 30 percent off 52-week high of Rs 1,439 apiece.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Happiest Minds
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng