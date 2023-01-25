English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

Happiest Minds acquires Madurai based IT services firm SMI for Rs 111 crore

Happiest Minds acquires Madurai-based IT services firm SMI for Rs 111 crore

Happiest Minds acquires Madurai-based IT services firm SMI for Rs 111 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 25, 2023 5:23:02 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd ended at Rs 865.95, down by Rs 10.50, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

IT company Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Wednesday, January 25, said it has acquired 100 percent equity in Sri Mookambika Infosolutions (SMI), a Madurai-headquartered company, for Rs 111 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out

Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out

Jan 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The company in an exchange filing said, "Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 100% of SMI — a Madurai-headquartered, profitable, IT services company through a combination of upfront and deferred equity consideration totalling Rs 111 crore."


With 400-plus offshore-based employees, SMI has an annual run rate in revenues of circa $9 million. SMI provides product engineering services to its US customers around enterprise applications and integrations, digital data platform services (analytics, data strategy, AI/ML, user experience), mobility services, and DevSecOps, the company said.

Also Read: Google layoffs: Over 1,800 employees hit in California alone

Certified as a CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015 company, SMI delivers its engagements through agile delivery leveraging mature and industry-standard software engineering and development practices. The company has over the years built deep domain expertise around the healthcare vertical.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Product Engineering Services, Happiest Minds, Joseph Anantharaju said SMI brings in deep domain capabilities which add to our healthcare vertical strengths and align very well with our product engineering services business unit.

The acquisition was supported by Ernst & Young on the advisory side, it said.

Also Read: Adani stocks lose Rs 84,000 crore in market cap after Hindenburg alleges ‘brazen’ fraud

Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and CFO of Happiest Minds Technologies, said SMI with expertise in healthcare and a vibrant talent pool in the burgeoning tier-2 locations of Madurai and Coimbatore, is well aligned with their vision.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Happiest Minds Technologies

Previous Article

Tata Motors back in black on higher sales, post higher-than expected net profit

Next Article

Cipla Q3 net profit rises 10% to Rs 801 crore but misses Street estimate

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X