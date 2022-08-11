HAL shares see 83% rally in the year as buyers' interest in its defence aircraft rises

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited surged over 5 percent on Thursday ahead of the company reporting its financial year earnings report for the April-June quarter on Friday.

In the year so far, the defence stock has made investors richer by gaining over 84 percent. At 11:51 am stocks of HAL were trading at Rs 2,273, a 5.03 percent up from the previous close on the BSE.

The company has been performing strongly in terms of revenue. Since the financial year 2015, it has only recorded an increasing trend in revenue. For FY22, HAL recorded the highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore. The company has been performing strongly in terms of revenue. Since the financial year 2015, it has only recorded an increasing trend in revenue. For FY22, HAL recorded the highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore.

Net income grew 56.5 percent and stood at Rs 6,400 crore. As a result, earnings per share increased to the highest ever, Rs 151.92 for FY22.

Why have the stocks of HAL been surging?

The company’s robust performance and business outlook have fuelled investors' interest in the stock. HAL has benefited from the Indian government's efforts to increase defence indigenisation.

The Defence Ministry informed Parliament on Friday that HAL has responded to the Request for Proposal issued by Royal Malaysian Air Force for 18 Fighter Lead in Trainer – Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT – LCA) offering the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas twin-seater variant.

“Other countries which have evinced interest in LCA aircraft are: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the U.S., Indonesia, and the Philippines,” said Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence.

The company's last financial year earnings report notified that the current order book stands at Rs 82,000 crore. The defence company also expects to clock 6-7 percent revenue growth for FY23.

“We project the same amount of increase in our revenues, 6-7 percent and beyond that, we intend to increase our revenues because of new projects coming into play. So, FY24-25 onwards, it will definitely increase,” R Madhavan, chairman and managing director, HAL, told CNBC-TV18.

Apart from orders from the Ministry of Defence, HAL is also in talks with bagging contracts from Egypt, Malaysia and Nigeria for Tejas, as reported by news agency PTI. Last month HAL also offered to set up production facilities for the Tejas aircraft and helicopters in Egypt.