HAL shares gain as company all set to open office in Malaysia

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini HAL submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia, in October 2021 for the supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares climbed over 2 percent after the company said it had signed an agreement to set up an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Shares of HAL were trading at Rs 2,339, an up of 2.1 percent from the previous close on BSE, at the time of publishing.

The office in Malaysia will assist HAL in seizing new business opportunities for the Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), including Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"It will reinforce the commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia," the company said.

"The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF," according to HAL.

The Su-30 MKM fleet is experiencing low serviceability issues due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, and HAL, one of the main builders of Russian-origin Su-30 aircraft, claimed to have the capacity to provide the necessary support to RMAF.

HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future.

"Considering the above factors, HAL's office in Kuala Lumpur will take up the market promotion of HAL's range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire South East Asia," said HAL.

The office will also contribute to increasing the serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)