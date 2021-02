HAL and Rolls-Royce have agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two areas augmenting the supply chain for both Civil and Defence Aerospace and establishing an authorised maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers.

Through these new collaborations, the two companies will build on their partnership of over 60 years, wherein Rolls- Royce engines have been 'Made in India' and supported by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) under license from Rolls- Royce, a joint statement said.