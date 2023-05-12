HAL Q4: Strong results, Margins jump 430 bps, Order book in excess of Rs 81,700 crore

The aerospace and defence major, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) declared its results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on Friday. The revenue from operations are higher by 8 percent year on year to Rs 12,495 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax and ammortisation has jumped 30 percent to Rs 3,241 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

The operating profit margins have come in higher at 25.9 percent versus 21.6 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. The net profit, although, falls 8 percent to Rs 2,841 crore. The company's order book is now at Rs 81,784 crore.

In the fourth quarter, the Government of India launched the Offer For Sale, which received positive response from investor community. The Government of India sold 3.5 percent stake through this route. This is to achieve the mandatory threshold of 25 percent minimum public shareholding in the company. Consequent to the OFS, the Government of lndia shareholding stands at 71.65 percent.