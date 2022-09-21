    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    HAL expects 8% rise in revenue to Rs 26,500 crore in FY23

    business | IST

    HAL expects 8% rise in revenue to Rs 26,500 crore in FY23

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    In the current financial year, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s revenue target is around Rs 26,500 crore, which would give the company a growth of around 8 percent compared to the previous financial year 2021.

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been performing strongly in terms of revenue and since the financial year 2015, the public sector undertaking (PSU) has only recorded an uptrend in revenue. For FY22, HAL recorded the highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore.
    In the current financial year, the company’s target is around Rs 26,500 crore, which would give the company a growth of around 8 percent compared to the previous financial year 2021.
    “We want to give a growth of at least 8 percent in the current financial year as well as in the next financial year,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, Director — Finance and CFO with Additional Charge of CMD; Director-Engineering and R&D at HAL.
    HAL’s order book stands at around Rs 85,000 crore. With this, HAL’s order book looks quite healthy. "We will be able to sustain our growth which we have been showing in the past. The growth could also be getting into a double-digit phase by FY24-FY25 onwards," he said.
    "By FY24 onwards, we should be able to achieve the double-digit growth and it will be sustainable. In FY24-FY25 it will be about 11-12 percent and after that, we hope to achieve 15 percent growth," he added.
    Also Read: Underperforming defence player expects 60 percent revenue growth in FY23
    Ananthakrishnan expects to maintain the margins of 24-25 percent in the years to come.
    “HAL's order book stands at around Rs 85,000 crore. There is attrition of another Rs 3,000 crore during the current financial year and the executable timeframe is from 2023-2024 onwards for the next five years."
    The entire order book as of today will be executed in the next five-six year timeframe.
    Apart from the existing order book of Rs 82,000 crore, the company has got visibility of around another Rs 60,000 crore orders in the next three-five years timeframe on various platforms.
    In the next one-two year, around Rs 42,000 crore of orders are likely to get concluded.
    Also Read: Defence stocks in the green as India bans import of 780 items in self-reliance push
    Last month, the government published a new list of 780 components and sub-systems that will come under a phased import ban between December 2023 and December 2028.
    This is the third such "positive indigenisation" list comprising line replacement units, sub-systems and components used for various military platforms, equipment and weapons to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).
    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Hindustan Aeron share

    TRADE
    The other two similar lists were published in December 2021 and March 2022.
    Also Read: HAL shares see 83% rally in the year as buyers' interest in its defence aircraft rises
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng