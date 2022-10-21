Homebusiness newscompanies news

HAL concludes contract worth Rs 6,800 crore with Indian Air Force for indigenous trainer aircraft

By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 19, at the India Pavilion of the expo, had unveiled the HAL's indigenous trainer aircraft HTT-40. The aircraft has state-of-the-art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

The Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd concluded a contract for 70 HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. The contract was concluded at the 12th DefExpo organised in Gujarat on October 20.

The shares of the company were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 2,442.3 on BSE at 11:35 am.
"A total of 451 memoranda of understanding, transfer of technology agreements and product launches took place during the Bandhan ceremony of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 20, 2022,  the ministry stated in a press release. Of the 451, there were 345 MoUs, 42 major announcements, 46 product launches and 18 ToTs, it added.
The contribution of Gujarat was 28 MoUs and one product launch. It envisages investment worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
Earlier this year, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) entered into a contract with the Government of Mauritius to export one Advanced Light Helicopter-MkIII for the Mauritius Police Force.
Also Read: India exports these defence equipment and systems to the world 'already'
