HAL adding new capacity for helicopter production with export targets in mind

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has added a new plant in Tumakuru, Karnataka for helicopter production, which is getting operationalised soon. The company can manufacture upto 60 helicopters here and also has an established facility in Bengaluru, manufacturing close to 30 helicopters a year.

“Depending on the type and requirement of the helicopters, the company could manufacture upto 90 helicopters per annum in the near future,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL.

Ananthakrishnan also discussed the outlook and the opportunities for India’s big defence localisation push.

The second line of the Tejas manufacturing programme has also been operationalised. In addition to that, the company is also trying to develop the private ecosystem by outsourcing many of the work packages to the four major vendors in the private sector.

The company has delivered a good set of numbers for the second quarter of this financial year. The order book is looking very strong at around Rs 8,400 crore.

The repair overhaul and manufacturing ratio for the first half of the current financial year FY23 are 60:40. This trend is expected to continue in the next year as well.

“FY25 onwards the manufacturing contracts will get executed and then the ratio will change. For FY25 the repair overhaul and manufacturing ratio is expected to be at 50:50,” he said.

