Here is why hospital stocks like Global Health declined in today's trading session

The district administration of Gurugram, Haryana, has directed the Medanta Medicity and Fortis Hospital to reserve 20 percent beds for the patients from poor families, as per the initiatives taken by the state government.

The authorities have directed the hospitals to provide 20 percent of beds to the patients belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) and below poverty line (BPL) categories.

Following the direction of the Gurugram district administration, shares of Medanta parent Global Health Ltd dropped over 4 percent in intraday trade on Monday.

According to the IANS report, these hospitals have got lands at concessional rates from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and hence they should abide by the initiative taken by the state government for the poor people.

Officials have stated that Medanta and Fortis hospitals will have to set up dedicated counters for the BPL and EWS families. Further, these counters will have representatives from the Health Department, on behalf of the state government.

The treatment of the patients from EWS and BPL categories will be free if the total bill amount is upto Rs 5 lakh. The patients will have to pay only 10 percent if the bill amount is between Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh, and only 30 percent of cost will be charged when the bill amount is above Rs 10 lakh.

People holding Ayushman Bharat, Chirayu Card and BPL Card can also directly avail treatment at these hospitals.

Medanta has over 2,500 beds across five cities, while in Gurugram, it has 1,391 beds and 271 ICU beds. Max Healthcare has a capacity of over 3,400 beds and runs the Max Hospital in Gurugram. The company is looking to acquire land parcels in Gurugram with a potential to add another 1,000 beds.

Such deal terms are generally known when agreements are signed with the government for government allotted land. Feedback also suggests that the Gurugram policy is around 3-5 months old and companies like Fortis are complying with this.

Shares of Global Health are trading 3.8 percent lower at Rs 507.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)