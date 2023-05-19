Shareholders of this Hinduja Group company are set to receive their highest ever dividend

Record date for the payment of the dividend would be determined later.

Hinduja Group-owned Gulf Oil Lubricants Ltd. has declared a dividend of Rs 25 per share for its shareholders alongside its March quarter earnings. This is a premium of 1,250 percent on every share, which has a face value of Rs 2. The board approved this dividend for financial year 2023.

The proposed dividend will increase the payout ratio to more than 50 percent for the financial year gone by, according to the company. This is subject to approval of shareholders ahead of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Earlier dividend payouts of the company have been Rs 5, Rs 9, Rs 7 for three quarters in a row, and Rs 4.5 dating back to February 2019. Early last year, the lubricant company also completed a buyback of equity shares at a price of Rs 600.

For the March quarter, the company's net profit declined by 1.9 percent to Rs 63.39 crore. Revenue increased by 24 percent from last year to Rs 792.05 crore. Profit has increased by 10 percent for the full financial year.

Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricant were trading 3.21 percent higher at RS 435.50 apiece on BSE at 9:54 AM.