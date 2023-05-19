Shareholders of this Hinduja Group company are set to receive their highest ever dividend

Record date for the payment of the dividend would be determined later.
The proposed dividend will increase the payout ratio to more than 50 percent for the financial year gone by, according to the company. This is subject to approval of shareholders ahead of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
Record date for the payment of the dividend would be determined later.
Earlier dividend payouts of the company have been Rs 5, Rs 9, Rs 7 for three quarters in a row, and Rs 4.5 dating back to February 2019. Early last year, the lubricant company also completed a buyback of equity shares at a price of Rs 600.
For the March quarter, the company's net profit declined by 1.9 percent to Rs 63.39 crore. Revenue increased by 24 percent from last year to Rs 792.05 crore. Profit has increased by 10 percent for the full financial year.
Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricant were trading 3.21 percent higher at RS 435.50 apiece on BSE at 9:54 AM.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Almost all employees in India are looking for a new job, finds Michael Page report
May 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World View: Syria back in Arab League — dawn after long cold nights in the crises-hit nation
May 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Investing in EV Sector! Here's what the early-stage investors should look for before venturing
May 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
International Museum Day: Here's why India need to re-establish the identity of its museums through innovation
May 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read