Shareholders of this Hinduja Group company are set to receive their highest ever dividend

Record date for the payment of the dividend would be determined later.

Hinduja Group-owned Gulf Oil Lubricants Ltd. has declared a dividend of Rs 25 per share for its shareholders alongside its March quarter earnings. This is a premium of 1,250 percent on every share, which has a face value of Rs 2. The board approved this dividend for financial year 2023.

The proposed dividend will increase the payout ratio to more than 50 percent for the financial year gone by, according to the company. This is subject to approval of shareholders ahead of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting.