Gujarat HC issues notice to Centre after Flair Writing challenges DGGI — details here

The company has filed in its plea that the Surat unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence cannot issue a show cause notice for transactions done in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.
In what could be a major challenge for the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to pursue several show cause notices issued in the past and recoveries under these cases, the Gujarat High Court has asked the central government and DGGI to come forward and answer whether DGGI has the power to issue such notices outside its territorial jurisdiction.
The Gujarat High Court on June 22 issued a notice to North Block in a plea filed by pen manufacturer Flair Writing Industries challenging the Directorate General of GST Intelligence's (DGGI) powers with respect to territorial jurisdictions.
In its plea filed by Flair Writing Industries, the Gujarat High Court has asked for a reply from the Union of India by July 13 after the company challenged the Surat unit's Directorate General of GST Intelligence notice for transactions in other states.