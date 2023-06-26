CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGujarat HC issues notice to Centre after Flair Writing challenges DGGI — details here

Gujarat HC issues notice to Centre after Flair Writing challenges DGGI — details here

Gujarat HC issues notice to Centre after Flair Writing challenges DGGI — details here
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Timsy Jaipuria  Jun 26, 2023 5:44:07 PM IST (Published)

The company has filed in its plea that the Surat unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence cannot issue a show cause notice for transactions done in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

In what could be a major challenge for the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to pursue several show cause notices issued in the past and recoveries under these cases, the Gujarat High Court has asked the central government and DGGI to come forward and answer whether DGGI has the power to issue such notices outside its territorial jurisdiction.

Live TV

Loading...

The Gujarat High Court on June 22 issued a notice to North Block in a plea filed by pen manufacturer Flair Writing Industries challenging the Directorate General of GST Intelligence's (DGGI) powers with respect to territorial jurisdictions.


In its plea filed by Flair Writing Industries, the Gujarat High Court has asked for a reply from the Union of India by July 13 after the company challenged the Surat unit's Directorate General of GST Intelligence notice for transactions in other states.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X