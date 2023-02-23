Gujarat Gas hikes commercial PNG price to Rs 49.5 per scm

Gujarat gas earlier this week appointed IAS Mona Khandhar to its board of directors. It also added in the filing that Khandhar is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order.
Gujarat Gas, a GPSC group company under the Government of Gujarat has raised the commercial PNG price by Rs 1.5 per scm to Rs 49.5 per scm.
"The Board of Directors have appointed Mona Khandhar, lAS, Principal Secretary (EA) Finance Department, Government of Gujarat as Additional Director on the Board of Gujarat Gas Limited with effect from February 20."
Gas distribution company early this month reported a net profit of Rs 371 crore in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 8.2 percent from the previous quarter. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated the net profit to come in at Rs 186 crore. However, company's EBITDA/scm came at Rs 8.7/scm, down five percent on quarter-on-quarter basis.
During this quarter, Gujarat Gas added 228 commercial customers, and commissioned 49 new industrial customers. The company added 12 new CNG stations, surpassing the 750 stations mark.
