Gujarat Gas cuts industrial gas price by 5% from June 1, fifth cut of 2023: Exclusive

Gujarat Gas has cut its industrial gas price to Rs 38.43/standard cubic metre (scm) from June 1, people in the know told CNBC-TV18.
At present, Gujarat Gas' industrial gas pricing is at Rs 40.62/scm.
This is the fifth price cut by Gujarat Gas in 2023. At the beginning of the year, the industrial gas rates were Rs 47.93/scm.
The fifth price cut comes in backdrop of lower spot LNG prices.
Earlier this month, Gujarat Gas posted a 16 percent decline in net profit to Rs 370.50 crore in the March quarter from Rs 444.39 crore in the year ago quarter.
Revenue from operations also declined to Rs 4,073.82 crore from Rs 4,773.37 crore a year ago. Operating profit declined to Rs 476.64 crore from Rs 586.69 crore in the same quarter last year.
